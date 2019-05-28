Cadence Bank NA Has $2.18 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,422.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,807,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,781,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,973,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,981 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,740,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 427.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,732,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $109,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Sunday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

