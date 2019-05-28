California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.93 Million Position in Kemper Corp (KMPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Kemper by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after acquiring an additional 134,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kemper by 22.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kemper by 170.0% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Kemper by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 14,336 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,297,121.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. Kemper Corp has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Kemper had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

