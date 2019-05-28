California State Teachers Retirement System Has $61.97 Million Holdings in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $61,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,175,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,404,940,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,952,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,953 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,161,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,722,000 after purchasing an additional 218,971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 250,921 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,617,000 after purchasing an additional 183,479 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix stock opened at $496.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $500.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by ($3.72). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Equinix’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $508.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.44.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 954 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.33, for a total value of $409,580.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,635.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total transaction of $613,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,462.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

