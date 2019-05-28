Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.93 Million Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,655 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 66,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

PHB stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $18.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

