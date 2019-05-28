Camden National Co. (CAC) Position Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 567,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Camden National were worth $23,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Camden National by 1,746.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Camden National by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Camden National during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Camden National by 400.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Camden National by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden National alerts:

CAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $52,597.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,929.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah A. Jordan purchased 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $28,376.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,715 shares of company stock worth $88,862. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Camden National had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

WARNING: “Camden National Co. (CAC) Position Lessened by Royce & Associates LP” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/camden-national-co-cac-position-lessened-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.