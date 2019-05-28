Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capitala Finance were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Capitala Finance by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capitala Finance by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Capitala Finance by 97.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Capitala Finance Corp has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $142.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capitala Finance Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPTA shares. ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

WARNING: “Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/capitala-finance-corp-cpta-shares-sold-by-armor-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.