Catamount Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Catamount Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3,005.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,035 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 2.4% of Catamount Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Catamount Wealth Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,772,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,628 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7,419.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,539,000 after acquiring an additional 851,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,371,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,402,000 after acquiring an additional 338,772 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 74,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $7,185,958.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,798,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,882,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,140 shares in the company, valued at $51,133,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,844 shares of company stock worth $33,363,756 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal stock opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

