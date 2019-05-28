Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $145.82 Million Holdings in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 92.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,663,824 shares during the period. WP Carey comprises about 2.1% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $145,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 72,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,349,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,703,000 after purchasing an additional 592,140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 317.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.60.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price target on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.05.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

