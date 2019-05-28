Centurion Minerals (CTN) Trading 33.3% Higher

Shares of Centurion Minerals Ltd (CVE:CTN) traded up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,790,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the average session volume of 420,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Centurion Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CTN)

Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company focuses on developing and marketing calcium sulfate, a mineral fertilizer and soil conditioner for the markets of Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Brazil, and Chile.

