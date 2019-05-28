Centurylink Inc (CTL) Holdings Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 821,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 805,795 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 140,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 97,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.48 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

NYSE CTL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 233,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,891.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,029.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 275,000 shares of company stock worth $3,047,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Centurylink Inc (CTL) Holdings Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/centurylink-inc-ctl-holdings-lessened-by-td-asset-management-inc.html.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.