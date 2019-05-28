Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (HTY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTY. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,320,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 57,819 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 711.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 53,345 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 143,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HTY opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

About John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

