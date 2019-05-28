CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 2,689 Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Oshkosh by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 285,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 171,326 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $375,159.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,155.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

