CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Position in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,572,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902,739 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises about 0.8% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $172,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 624.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 152.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ABX opened at C$15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.07. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$12.54 and a 12 month high of C$19.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -13.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.15 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

