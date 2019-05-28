CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $19.88 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $19,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 281,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 264,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,210,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 227,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,923,000 after acquiring an additional 68,523 shares in the last quarter.

DIA stock opened at $256.12 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $216.97 and a 52-week high of $269.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6437 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $7.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

