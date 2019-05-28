Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Given “Buy” Rating at MKM Partners

MKM Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a $120.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.75.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.72. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 336,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 33,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 29,599 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 911,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,990,000 after buying an additional 63,086 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 57,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.