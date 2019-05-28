Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 58,981 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 882.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 58,981 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 285.7% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.42.

NYSE PSX opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

