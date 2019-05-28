Colin Dease Acquires 5,000 Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKT.A) Stock

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) Senior Officer Colin Dease bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at C$63,046.60.

Colin Dease also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Colin Dease bought 1,000 shares of AKITA Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,910.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Colin Dease bought 1,000 shares of AKITA Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,830.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Colin Dease bought 1,000 shares of AKITA Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,960.00.

AKT.A stock opened at C$2.84 on Tuesday. AKITA Drilling Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.52 and a 12 month high of C$9.23.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of AKITA Drilling in a report on Friday, March 8th.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

