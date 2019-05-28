Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 287.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Shares of CLBK opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Columbia Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 32.19.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,550 shares of company stock worth $393,508 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/columbia-financial-inc-clbk-shares-bought-by-bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa.html.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.