Comerica Bank Invests $1.82 Million in Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 144,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Livent to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Livent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America set a $16.00 price objective on Livent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

LTHM opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Livent Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

