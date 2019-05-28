Commerce Bank Has $693,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 3,313.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,189,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,744,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,731,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 663,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 516,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 3,594.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 364,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $323,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EV stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $411.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.86.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

