Commerce Bank Trims Position in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 7,724.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,316,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,667 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $2,968,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $135,037,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,896,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,316,000 after acquiring an additional 916,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen lowered Eastman Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Standpoint Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.27.

NYSE EMN opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $110.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.14). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

