Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (SBS) Trading Up 5.7%

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 324,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,564,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBS shares. HSBC cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2999 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 65.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,893,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 195,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,893,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 195,340 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

