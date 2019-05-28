Comparing HUYA (HUYA) & The Competition

HUYA (NYSE: HUYA) is one of 52 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare HUYA to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HUYA and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $678.27 million -$281.83 million 208.50 HUYA Competitors $7.81 billion $1.84 billion 9.35

HUYA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HUYA and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 2 8 0 2.64 HUYA Competitors 737 2632 5624 286 2.59

HUYA presently has a consensus price target of $30.86, indicating a potential upside of 48.00%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 97.10%. Given HUYA’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -35.91% 4.60% 3.70% HUYA Competitors -6.78% -12.01% -3.65%

Summary

HUYA peers beat HUYA on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

