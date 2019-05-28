Comparing InterCloud Systems (ICLD) and B. Riley Financial (RILY)

InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get InterCloud Systems alerts:

InterCloud Systems has a beta of 3.61, meaning that its stock price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InterCloud Systems and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCloud Systems -26.68% N/A -88.76% B. Riley Financial 4.05% 14.44% 1.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for InterCloud Systems and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterCloud Systems and B. Riley Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCloud Systems $34.52 million 0.01 -$44.33 million N/A N/A B. Riley Financial $422.99 million 1.28 $15.51 million N/A N/A

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. InterCloud Systems does not pay a dividend.

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats InterCloud Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for InterCloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.