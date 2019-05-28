Comparing Jumia Technologies (JMIA) and Baozun (BZUN)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies N/A N/A N/A Baozun 4.93% 13.32% 7.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jumia Technologies and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 1 3 3 0 2.29 Baozun 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 59.54%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Baozun.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Baozun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baozun $784.38 million 2.59 $39.23 million $0.66 55.50

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Summary

Baozun beats Jumia Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc. provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. The company also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products. It serves brand partners in the apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods and mother and baby; and insurance and automobiles categories. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

