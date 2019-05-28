Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

BBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.31 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

In related news, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 27,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $138,352.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Argand Partners, Lp acquired 1,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $7,312,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,861,716 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,072.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,689,000. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. 518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,617. The company has a market capitalization of $301.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.