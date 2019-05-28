Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Metlife Inc (MET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,202,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,603,000 after purchasing an additional 620,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup set a $42.00 target price on shares of Metlife and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.39.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

