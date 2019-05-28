Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2,195.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,341,000 after buying an additional 1,092,555 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 150,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,522,000 after buying an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,911,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,799,000 after buying an additional 356,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

ED stock opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.13. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/consolidated-edison-inc-ed-shares-sold-by-fintrust-capital-advisors-llc.html.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.