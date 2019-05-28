Contrasting CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (EBR) & Entergy (ETR)

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get CENTRAIS ELETRI/S alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Entergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 Entergy 0 4 7 0 2.64

Entergy has a consensus price target of $92.36, indicating a potential downside of 6.69%. Given Entergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entergy is more favorable than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S.

Risk & Volatility

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Entergy pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Entergy pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entergy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Entergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRAIS ELETRI/S -9.19% 27.61% 7.83% Entergy 9.04% 15.17% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Entergy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $6.83 billion 1.63 $3.30 billion N/A N/A Entergy $11.01 billion 1.70 $862.55 million $7.31 13.54

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Entergy.

Summary

Entergy beats CENTRAIS ELETRI/S on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A.  Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.