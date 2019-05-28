Contrasting General Motors (GM) and EMAV (EMAV)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get General Motors alerts:

This table compares General Motors and EMAV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 6.26% 22.67% 4.18% EMAV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for General Motors and EMAV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 0 4 12 0 2.75 EMAV 0 0 0 0 N/A

General Motors presently has a consensus target price of $48.29, suggesting a potential upside of 38.55%.

Dividends

General Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. EMAV does not pay a dividend. General Motors pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Motors and EMAV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $147.05 billion 0.34 $8.01 billion $6.54 5.33 EMAV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than EMAV.

Summary

General Motors beats EMAV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, and cars to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers connected safety, security, and mobility solutions for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, stolen vehicle assistance, roadside assistance, dealer maintenance notifications, remote door unlock, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle location services, hands-free calling, smart driver, and marketplace, as well as connectivity packages comprising remote vehicle access through a mobile application, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, connected navigation, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Further, the company provides automotive financing services. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About EMAV

EMAV Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, operates as an electric motors and vehicles company. It intends to design, assemble, and sell premium electric rugged sport adventure vehicles. The company also seeks to provide commercial electric vehicles, including EMAV power stations, and fleet, delivery, and multi-purpose vehicles for commercial applications, as well as for the military, homeland protection, civil, and law enforcement markets. EMAV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.