Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In the first quarter of 2019, Cooper Tire’s earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly results were driven by North America tire operation, aided by favorable pricing and product mix. For 2019, the company expectsmodest growth in unit volume, majorly driven by North America. Further, it has formed a JV with Sailun in Vietnam to manufacture TBR tires, one of the popular tires sold in North America. Reducing dependence on China for the tire production will lower its tariff costs, thereby, driving the bottom-line. However, challenging market conditions in Europe and Latin America, and cautious Asia market are likely to hamper Cooper Tire’s volume in international markets in the upcoming quarters. Also, soaring tariff costs, owing to TBR tire imports from China to the United States, along with rising raw material costs, are hampering its bottom line.”

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

CTB stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $619.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,010,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,239 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.