Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,051,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,981.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,084,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,828,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,833,000 after purchasing an additional 795,115 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 142.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 932,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 548,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,852,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,669,000 after purchasing an additional 493,619 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $72.33. The company had a trading volume of 522,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.62 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 28.12%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/copart-inc-cprt-shares-bought-by-wesbanco-bank-inc.html.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.