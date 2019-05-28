Corelogic Inc (CLGX) Stake Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,323 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 3,242.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,078,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,258 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Corelogic news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $152,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,650 shares of company stock worth $924,438 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Corelogic to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

Corelogic stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. Corelogic Inc has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Corelogic had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $417.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

