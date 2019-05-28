Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,943 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,887 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 70,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Longer Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,868,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,538.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

NYSE:CVS opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

