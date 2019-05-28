Cosmos Holdings Inc (COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas Buys 66,667 Shares

Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 27th, Grigorios Siokas sold 37,400 shares of Cosmos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $114,444.00.
Shares of COSM stock remained flat at $$3.45 during trading on Tuesday. Cosmos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $9.00.
Cosmos Company Profile
Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, imports, exports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical and wellness products for human use primarily in the European Union. It offers branded pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company provides its products to wholesale drug distributors, and wholesalers and retail healthcare providers.
