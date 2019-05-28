CoTrader One Day Volume Reaches $82,178.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One CoTrader token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. CoTrader has a market cap of $907,326.00 and $82,178.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $758.72 or 0.08734361 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000384 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00038174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001508 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012231 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000600 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About CoTrader

COT is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

