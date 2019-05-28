Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,912 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $79,232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,455 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,145,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,405,000 after purchasing an additional 301,169 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,398 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

NYSE TPR opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

