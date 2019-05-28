Critical Review: Capitala Finance (CPTA) versus Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Capitala Finance has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capitala Finance and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitala Finance $47.29 million 3.02 -$13.42 million $1.00 8.88 Permian Basin Royalty Trust $32.11 million 8.71 $30.79 million N/A N/A

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capitala Finance.

Dividends

Capitala Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Capitala Finance pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Capitala Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Capitala Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capitala Finance and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitala Finance -34.43% 7.86% 3.14% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 95.52% 5,424.90% 715.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Capitala Finance and Permian Basin Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitala Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capitala Finance currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Capitala Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capitala Finance is more favorable than Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats Capitala Finance on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 117 net productive gas wells, and 121 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties, which include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties comprise approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.