CSW Industrials (CSWI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.55 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. CSW Industrials’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $287,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,147.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

