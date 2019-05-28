CVS Health Corp (CVS) Short Interest Up 28.6% in April

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,238,115 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 15,738,155 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,503,380 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of CVS Health to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 4,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $233,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $313,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after buying an additional 1,445,887 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 28,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 47,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CVS Health Corp (CVS) Short Interest Up 28.6% in April” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/cvs-health-corp-cvs-short-interest-up-28-6-in-april.html.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.