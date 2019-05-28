David S. Taylor Sells 20,000 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $2,136,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 246,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,596.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PG stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.71. 161,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,869. The stock has a market cap of $268.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $72.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 357.1% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

