DE Burlo Group Inc. Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in General Mills by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 126,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,316,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 378,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,933,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,764,784. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

