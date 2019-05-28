Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) versus Main Street Capital (MAIN) Financial Survey

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group does not pay a dividend. Main Street Capital pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Main Street Capital has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group -21.62% -1.15% -0.36% Main Street Capital 73.33% 10.70% 6.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group and Main Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 Main Street Capital 0 3 1 0 2.25

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.69%. Main Street Capital has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.29%. Given Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group and Main Street Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group $378.22 million 0.61 -$76.30 million ($0.18) -38.56 Main Street Capital $233.35 million 10.93 $168.21 million $2.60 15.63

Main Street Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Main Street Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails. As of November 6, 2018, it operated 69 restaurants in 16 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, manufacturing, media, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It typically invests between $2 million and $75 million in equity and $5 million to $50 million in debt, revenue between $10 million and $150 million, enterprise value between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was incorporated on March 9, 2007 and is based at Houston, Texas.

