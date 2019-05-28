Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$93.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.87 million.

Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of C$33.96 and a 1-year high of C$55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSG. BMO Capital Markets set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

