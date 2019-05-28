Designer Brands Inc (DBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Designer Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Designer Brands reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Designer Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Designer Brands.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $843.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.67 million. Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. CL King raised shares of Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at about $5,915,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at about $852,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Designer Brands stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Designer Brands has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $34.63.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

