Deutsche Bank AG Has $269,000 Position in CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 220.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 253,060 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 81,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,386 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. CTI BioPharma Corp has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 67.97% and a negative net margin of 224.53%.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

