Deutsche Bank AG Has $286,000 Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (SBT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,590 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,507 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 718,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $503.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/deutsche-bank-ag-has-286000-holdings-in-sterling-bancorp-sbt.html.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.