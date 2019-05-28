Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.37 Million Position in Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Middleby were worth $39,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,121,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 266,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 165,693 shares during the period. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $12,841,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 147,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after buying an additional 100,055 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,739,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,424,000 after buying an additional 67,104 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Middleby to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CL King raised shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.43.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.37, for a total transaction of $252,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.18, for a total transaction of $37,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $303,494 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $137.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.79. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $96.65 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.01 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

