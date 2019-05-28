Dmc Global (BOOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BOOM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sidoti lowered Dmc Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Chardan Capital set a $79.00 price objective on Dmc Global and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Dmc Global and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dmc Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $66.91 on Friday. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.28. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $305,946.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 17,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $812,427.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,135 shares in the company, valued at $6,031,895.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,583,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 679,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

