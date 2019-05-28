DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.78

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 177689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

